Marvel Cinematic Universe legend Samuel L. Jackson prefers reading DC Comics to Marvel stories.

The 73-year-old actor may have played Nick Fury in multiple Marvel movies but when it comes to reading some superhero adventures he always turns to DC, the home of Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and more.

He confessed: “I’m a comic book fan, so I’ve been reading comic books forever. And truth be told, I don’t even read Marvel comic books. I kind of look at them, and when I discovered myself as Nick Fury, I just started to see myself, and I would think, ‘What am I doing on this [comic book] cover?’ But that was kind of it, and I’d put the book back. But I’ve read DC comics my whole life. I mean, we all [grew up with] Superman, Batman, Aquaman.”

When asked on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast whether he’d ever act in a DC Comics movie, the ‘Pulp Fiction’ star is unsure because he isn't a big fan of many of the DC Extended Universe films.

He said: “Actors are mercenaries. It’s kind of what we do. We act for who we act for. But I don’t know if I’m ever going to read a DC script that’s going to make me go, ‘yeah, this is dope.’

"I was all about DC. But I don’t know what the thing is about them cinematically.”

The ‘Die Hard with a Vengence’ star also admitted that despite his theater background and obvious acting credentials it would be more accurate to define himself as a “movie star" because making lots of Hollywood movies is what he does.

He explained: “Having watched as many movies as I’ve watched and having been in as many movies as I’ve been in, there’s a thing — as long as I’ve resisted it and continued to say, 'Oh, you know, I’m an actor, I did a lot of theater’ — I’m a movie star. I have to admit it sometimes. I’m a movie star. People would pay money to come see me in movies.

“I think that over the course of this career, I’ve represented Hollywood in a way that allows them to say, ‘This guy epitomises what a worker-bee in this business is. And he may not have been voted by his peers or the movies he’s been in haven’t been nominated or the roles he’s played have been robbed a few times, but hey, he represents us in the best way we can be represented. He’s the shining example of if I wanted my kid to be a movie star, I hope he would be like that.’”