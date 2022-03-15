Dylan O'Brien has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 30-year-old actor is experiencing "mild symptoms" of the virus but has had to scrap his promotional commitments for new movie 'The Outfit' as a result of his illness.

The 'Maze Runner' star also expressed his gratitude that he is fully vaccinated against the virus as he believes that is "helping" with his symptoms.

Revealing his positive test a day after former US President Barack Obama announced he also had COVID-19, Dylan tweeted on Monday(14.03.22): "got the vid

"all good mild symptoms

"being vaxxed boosted (and having it with Obama) is v much helping

"but had to cancel rest of press

"sobering reminder that we’re still in a pandemic

"stay safe be mindful x (sic)"

Meanwhile, Dylan admitted last week it had been a "difficult decision" not to return for Paramount+'s feature-length follow-up to 'Teen Wolf' because he'll always treasure the show but felt he had left it behind him at a good point.

He said: "It was a difficult decision.

"A lot went into it. The show couldn't be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast.

"We didn't really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.

"Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there."

But Dylan insisted he'll be tuning in as soon as he can.

He added: "I wish them well and I'm going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f****** kicks a**, but I'm not going to be in it."