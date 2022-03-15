Bella Hadid felt she was the "uglier sister" compared to her older sibling, Gigi Hadid.

The 25-year-old model admitted she always felt like she had "something to prove" with her catwalk career because she had so many "incredible insecurities" but thinks her work ethic and acting ability has helped her through.

She said: “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it.

"I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety—what was I doing getting into this business?

"But over the years I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove. People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job.

"No one can ever say that I don’t work my ass off.”

Bella admittted to having a nose job when she was 14, which she regrets now, but gets frustrated at speculation she's gone under the knife to alter her appearance in other ways.

She told the new issue of America's Vogue magazine: “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it...

“People think I fully f***** with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.

"Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape!

"The oldest trick in the book. I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”