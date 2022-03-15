Smilegate has banned over 1 million bots in ‘Lost Ark’.

The development team behind the fantasy based online action role-playing game announced in a blog post they were making it "difficult" for bots to enter the game and have targeted "over a million" bots who do not have legitimate access to the game.

The blog post read: “Last Friday we began rolling out bot bans, targeting over a million illegitimate accounts. We know this will not fix the situation by itself and there are still bots present in the game, so we want to provide reassurance that this was just one step in an ongoing battle.

The team - who are also responisble for gaming hits such as the 'Crossfire' series and 'Soul Worker' = went on to explain that they will continue to roll out "additional bans" in order to get rid of the bots.

Following this initial massive ban wave, we are continuing to regularly roll out additional bans to clear out more bots from the game. Beyond that, we are also working on internal methods and tools to make it much more difficult for bots to enter the game, especially at the current rate they are being created. These updates will soon be on their way to the game.”

The team also explained that they have heard players’ concerns about the effects bots have on the in-game economy when it comes to gold buying and selling, and they are closely monitoring the situation.

Smilegate then reiterated “that participating in any real-money transactions (RMT) through third party sellers is against our terms of service and will result in an account ban, for both the buyer and seller.”