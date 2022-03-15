‘Hogwarts Legacy’ is getting a dedicated State of Play show this week.

The presentation will take place on March 17 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM CET / 9 PM GMT and will last for approximately 20 minutes.

Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games will provide “the first in-depth look at Hogwarts Legacy gameplay” during the presentation.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Chandler Wood, Community Manager at WB Games Avalanche wrote: “Since we first revealed Hogwarts Legacy, the trailer has been viewed over 28 million times on the PlayStation YouTube channel. We promised to share more this year, and we’re finally ready to deliver on that promise.

“The show will run for about 20 minutes, featuring over 14 minutes of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay captured on PS5, and concluding with some insight from a few members of the team at Avalanche Software who are bringing the Wizarding World to life.”

The game - which is based on the series of school-based fantasy novels by J.K Rowling and its movie franchise counterpart which starred Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson - was initially set to be released in 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S before being delayed to 2022. No release date has been announced as of yet.

Avalanche Software previously said in a tweet: "We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label. Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us, so we are giving the game the time it needs."