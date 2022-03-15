Elden Ring has been completed in under 30 minutes.

Twitch streamer Distortion2 After news broke that someone has speed run Elden Ring in just one hour, that record has already been blown out of the water, with someone completing the game in under half an hour. Alongside an screen shot which showed a score of update showed a score of 28 minutes and 59 seconds, he tweeted: "In my previous tweet I said Elden Ring is going to probably go under 40 minutes. Well it happened faster than I expected! Elden Ring goes under 30 minutes. What a crazy day!"

tweeted his news yesterday, but already he seems to be updating and beating his record.

Elden Ring - which is an action game that was made in collaboration with fantasy novelist and 'Game of Thrones' author George R. R. Martin- is supposed to provide about 30 hours of content for the main story alone, according to producer Yasuhiro Kitao.

He said: "This will differ significantly by player, but in terms of the targets set during development, the idea is that the main route should be able to be completed within around 30 hours. The game as a whole is quite massive, and contains many dozens more hours worth of gameplay, but if we are talking about the main route only, it shouldn't take much longer than that."

Speedrunners typically use in game glitches to cut down on travel or waiting times, to avoid cumbersome amounts of time spent on things that don’t progress the story forward.