Kylie Jenner has found things "very hard" since giving birth to her son.

The 24-year-old reality star admitted her recovery since having Wolf six weeks ago hasn't been as smooth as when she delivered her daughter Stormi four years ago and things have taken a toll "mentally, physically [and] spiritually".

In a candid Instagram Story video, Kylie - who has her children with partner Travis Scott - told her followers as she walked on a treadmill: “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It’s very hard.

"This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder felt it was important to be candid about how she's feeling because she didn't want to discourage other mothers or make them feel "pressured" about their recovery.

She said: "I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other mom's going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us. But it hasn't been easy on me either. It's been hard and I just wanted to say that."

I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. So, you’ve got this.”

And Kylie has learned not to be so hard on herself and focus on the fact she has "made a whole human" and needs to take her time to recover.

She continued: "It's OK not to be OK. Once I realised that…I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy'. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”