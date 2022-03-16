Britney Spears would rather be "feared" than "loved".

The 40-year-old singer has reflected on her Las Vegas residency after her most recent trip to Sin City, and she insisted now she has "a whole new perspective" on life.

She wrote on Instagram: "The only thing I've known when I used to go to Vegas was a hour long meet and greets with 40 people every night getting the worst pics of me and then a two hour show!!!!

"Let's just say THIS TIME visiting it gave me a whole new perspective on what it means to live !!!!

"Being able to go to the spa was a highlight as well ... and you know what ??? Don't ever pity me like my masseuse does .... "People do love you!" .... Huh ???? Huh ????

"I dont want to be loved ... I want to be feared !!! Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of ...... so take ur pity and go f*** yourselves (sic)"

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Britney - who regained control of her affairs in November after her conservatorship was terminated - and her partner Sam Asghari are both "very career focused" at the moment.

A source said: "Britney and Sam are very career focused right night, especially Sam. They are both going so hard right now and putting in a lot of work and effort into all areas of their lives, both personally and professionally.

"She doesn't want to have a partner who is just fine being quiet and sitting on the sidelines. "She is equally as motivated and career driven as he is. That's their focus and the path they are on right now."

However, the couple - who first started dating in 2016 and became engaged when Sam popped the question in September 2021 - are also said to be planning for their upcoming wedding.

The source said: "They're definitely in wedding planning mode too and hyper focused on that, but they also are trying to elevate themselves."