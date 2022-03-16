The Rolling Stones have made a "generous" donation towards Ukraine relief efforts.

Sir Mick Jagger and co have followed Britain's Queen Elizabeth in sending funds to The Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal amid the ongoing crisis in the country after Russia's Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed told The Sun: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Rolling Stones and all who have donated and raised funds for our appeal.

"So far, the appeal has raised an amazing £175 million.”

The amount the 'Start Me Up' rockers - also comprising Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - have donated has not been disclosed.

Earlier this month, the DEC revealed that the 95-year-old monarch quietly donated.

A tweet on the organisation's Twitter account read: "Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

@RoyalFamily #UkraineAppeal."

The royal usually has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters.

A Buckingham Palace source said of the rare donation: “This is unusual for the royal family as they typically stay out of politics and don’t provide monetary support."

Prince Charles, the eldest son of the queen, and his son, Prince William, have also donated to the fund.