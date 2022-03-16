‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have confirmed their breakup.

The reality television duo - who tied the knot in 2016 after years of dating - were reported to have gone their separate ways this week, and now the 35-year-old star has issued a statement announcing they've amicably ended their relationship of 12 years.

Katie shared snaps with Tom, 39, and a typed-out message, which read: "I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this.

"But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you.

"After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage."

She insisted: "This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose."

Kate continued: "We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship.

"We will continue to love and support one another's happiness."

It had been claimed that the pair were “flip-flopping” about whether they should part or stay together.

A source told The Sun Online: “Katie and Tom have split and gotten back together and split and gotten back together. They’re currently not together, no.

"She’s doing her own thing right now."

The couple - who met two years prior to starring in the Lisa Vanderpump-fronted Bravo spin-off of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - are not believed to have filed divorce papers just yet.

The source added: “They flip-flop. They’re still cordial and see each other and go to the same events because of their mutual friend group but they just focus on themselves.

“She hasn't filed for divorce yet but it’s been discussed. They’re just taking time apart right now and seeing what happens.”

The source also claimed it was Katie's “decision” to split.

The insider added: “She feels the fault is on him and he had his chances to be better but he didn’t step up to the challenge.

“Now she is focused on her own happiness, something that wasn’t prioritized in their marriage."