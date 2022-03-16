Andie MacDowell gets fashion advice from her daughter.

The 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' star praised Margaret Qualley as "fashion-forward and super cool" so knows she can always trust the 24-year-old actress's opinions.

She said: “I think my daughter is very fashion-forward and super cool. I ask her all the questions about how to think about things.

“I truly look to her as an adult now. ”

Discussing her favourite boots, she added: "I discovered Blundstones because of my daughter [Margaret]. My sweet son lives in Montana, he and his partner are very humble. I called them up and I said, ‘Do you have Blundstones? Do you realise how cool you are?’ And they just loved hearing that.”

The 62-year-old actress - who also has Justin, 35, and Rainey, 31, with ex-husband Paul Qualley - finds it hard to find a foundation that "enhances" her skin but thinks she's finally found the right base for her.

She told The Cut: "For my generation, [I like] the L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect 4-in-1 Tinted Balm—that’s what’s on my face right now. I don’t usually like base, I think it’s really hard to find one that actually enhances your skin.

"This one is moisturising, so it’s not heavy. It takes the redness out and evens out your skin tone. It actually makes your skin look prettier.”

Andie admitted knowing an item is "high-fashion" makes it easy to like.

Discussing a $200 Mejuri gold necklace, she said: “This necklace is very high-fashion right now. It’s not something I would normally think is cool, but my friend who is a jewellery maker had it on last year, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s in now?’ It’s so funny, as soon as you know something is high-fashion, you dig it. So here I am.”