Gwen Stefani "didn't know" she could have her own make-up line.

The No Doubt frontwoman - who has collaborated with the likes of L'Oreal, Revlon, and Urban Decay in the past - has always loved cosmetics but it's taken her until now to bring out her own range, GXVE, and she explained she was "naive" to the idea of celebrity beauty products a decade ago.

Asked why she's brought out the range now and not when celebrity beauty was less of a trend years ago, she said: "I didn’t know you could have a make-up line. I was naive. Make-up was just there."

And the 'Don't Speak' hitmaker thinks her products are far better than any other celebrity-backed line.

She told Refinery29: "You can fight me on this.

"I’ve never really felt as confident as I do with this project. Any journalist can come in and say, oh another celebrity beauty brand. They’re never gonna touch this.

"This s*** is so real, it’s so authentic, and I don’t mean that in a cocky way, I just mean this is the truth."

Gwen insisted she's never been trying to "hide" anything with make-up and cosmetics have always been key to her identity.

She said: "I would always get a lot of s*** for [wearing make-up]. People would say, you’re wearing a mask, what are you trying to hide? No, I just love make-up. I just think I look better when I have it on... I love the creative process behind it.

"Listen to my songs. I [have always] talked about make-up. I wrote a song called 'Magic's in the makeup' 20 years ago.

"There’s a song called 'Orange County Girl' I wrote with Pharrell and there’s a line in it that talks about how I used to sell make-up at the mall. I forgot I even put it in a song. It’s just a huge part of who I am."