Ella Henderson has blasted body-shamers and urged people to "just be kinder".

The 'Brave' hitmaker has opened up on the pressures young women are under to meet "unrealistic" beauty standards, and she wants her fans to embrace themselves for "who you are".

She told the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column: "Just be kinder. Also, what is the 'perfect' mould now?

"I saw the best meme the other day of all the body shapes over the decades of what's deemed perfect, and each one is different. We just reinvent whatever it is.

"We're letting a generation grow up to aspire to things that are so unrealistic. The move we can send out the message of embracing who you are; whatever you look like, wherever you come from, whatever background, it doesn't matter."

The former 'X Factor' star has also tackled the same subject on her new single 'Ugly,' which she has described as "a week in the life of Ella".

She said: "The opening lyric is, 'Too thing, too smart, Monday, don't fit in my jeans, stretch marks'. I'm letting you know what it's like, a week in the life of Ella.

"When I speak to fans before or after gigs, they're like, 'I love you, what you see is what you get.' That's what I've always wanted to stand for."

The 26-year-old star has revealed her second album 'Everything I Didn't Say', eight years after her debut LP 'Chapter One', and she is glad to be opening up so candidly on the record.

Ella noted how the long gap between releases means she has a lot to share with her fans.

She added: "Everything is on here: the good, the bad, the ugly, my personal insecurities, relationships, my friends, break-ups.

"I want fans to feel like I'm giving them everything, because I feel like I wasn't."