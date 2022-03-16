Seth Rogen's mum Sandy has contacted a "major" film studio boss to help get one of his projects green lit.

The 39-year-old actor has revealed his 66-year-old mother has taken her support for his career to the next level in a bid to move one of his movies in the right direction.

He tweeted: "Did my mother just email the head of a major movie studio to get them to hurry up and green light our movie? Yes. Yes she did."

While the 'Knocked Up' star didn't reveal which mystery project his mum has thrown herself behind, he has a number of upcoming films already in the pipeline.

As well as 'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers', Seth is also working on 'The Fabelmans', and he will voice Donkey Kong in the as yet untitled 'Super Mario Bros' movie.

Although the star is happy to share some of his mum's hilarious moments on social media, just last month he was left mortified by one of her own tweets.

Sandy quipped: "You know how when you give blood you get a little badge that says, 'I gave blood today', well there should be one that says 'I had great sex today. Ha ha ha … (sic)"

Her son quickly replied: "Burn this app to the ground."

And a few years ago, Seth and his older sister Danya were both horrified after their mother compared a post-coital nap to shavasana, a restorative pose done at the end of a yoga session.

She tweeted: "Falling asleep after sex is like shavasana after yoga!"

In response, shocked Seth posted: "Jesus f***ing Christ mom."

Along with the sick-faced emoji, Dayna replied to her brother: "Seriously. I actually gagged."

Seth then replied: "It's gnarly."

But Sandy wasn't bothered by Seth's comments, and dismissed her son's outrage as she wrote: "It's just an observation of life!"

When the 'Sausage Party' actor responded with "Whatever", she took the opportunity to make fun of him again and joked: "Whateverrrrrrrr mom mm (sic)"