Google has been sued by Florida restaurant group for 'prioritising' search results.

The search engine giant - which offers user location-based search results - are being taken to court for allegedly prioritising food delivery with an "order online" button which redirects them to a Google-based ordering service which sells orders to a delivery service.

Lawsuit documents filed by Left Field Holdings obtained by CNet state:"Google never bothered to obtain permission from the restaurants to sell their products online. Google purposefully designed its websites to appear to the user to be offered, sponsored and approved by the restaurant, when they are not.

Google prominently features the restaurant's tradename at the top of the page, above the restaurant's address and menu, to give the user the distinct impression that the storefront and products are authorized and sponsored by the restaurant, when they are not"

Left Field Holdings is seeking a class action against Google. Tens of thousands of potential plaintiffs may have had millions of customer veered by Google."

While the system seemingly allows customers to place an order more smoothly rather than going directly through a website, the outsourcing delivery apps can charge the restaurants fees as high as 20%.

The "Order Online" button first appeared as a result of Google's acquisition of The Ordering App and according to Salesforce is "restaurants to help customers order more seamlessly from the Google Business Profile."

However, Google bosses went on to argue that the search engine giant does not receive any payment with the "Order Online" feature.

A statement read: "We provide tools for merchants to indicate whether they support online orders or prefer a specific provider, including their own ordering website. We do not receive any compensation for orders or integrations with this feature."