Hideo Kojima has been honoured with Japan's Minister Award.

The legendary video game developer was awarded the accolade for Fine Arts from the government's Agency of Cultural Affairs in Japan, and joked that he's glad the "immature medium of games" is valued as a "cultural art form".

In a series of tweets alongside photographs of him wearing a red rosette with Japanese writing, Kojima wrote: "I received the 72nd Minister of Education Award for Fine Arts from the Agency of Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan. Thank you very much. I have been creating games for 36 years ... I am very happy that the immature medium of games has been highly evaluated as a cultural art form of "expression". I will continue to devote myself to the creation of digital entertainment. Thank you very much for your continued support."

It's only the second time a game developer has been handed the award, with Kojima following in the footsteps of Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, who received it in 2010.

The prize is awarded to those who have "made outstanding achievements in each field of art or who have opened up a new frontier."

Kojima started his career back in 1986, when he was hired by Konami to create 1987's 'Metal Gear' for the MSX2.

In 2005, Kojima founded Kojima Productions under Konami, however, a decade later, the software house became independent.

Their first game was 2019's 'Death Stranding'.

Meanwhile, Kojima recently shared his ambition to make games that "change in real-time" for every player.

The 'Death Stranding' creator wants each game to be experienced differently by whoever's playing them as he looks to further innovate the artform.

He said: "I want to create a game that changes in real-time.

"Even though there are people of different ages and trades playing the same game, they are playing it in the same way.

"Instead, I want the game to change based on where that person lives, and that person’s unique perspective."

There is some precedent with Game Boy Advance title 'Boktai', which Kojima worked on himself during his time at Konami.

The title was focused on vampire hunters battling the undead, and it made use of the handheld system's built-in solar sensor to battle in-game enemies.

He added: "Because you would defeat vampires using the light from the sun, ['Boktai'] would change based on where and when you played the game.

"That kind of feature connects man-made systems to real-life."