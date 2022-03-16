Volvo is to build electric vehicle charging points at Starbucks.

The car manufacturer has teamed up with the coffee shop giant and ChargePoint to offer a series of EV charging stations across various drive-thru stores in the United States.

Anders Gustafsson, Sr. Vice President Americas and President and CEO of Volvo Car USA told Motor1: "Volvo wants to give people the freedom to move and lower their impact on the environment. Working with Starbucks, we can do that by giving them enjoyable places to relax while their cars recharge."

The motoring giant are reportedly set to install EV chargers in car parks along a 1,350-mile route from Denver to Seattle, aiming to provide up to four charging stations at 15 stores appearing every 100 miles by the end of 2022.

Michael Kobori, chief sustainability officer at Starbucks, said: "It’s one of those charging deserts, so to speak. There aren’t too many charging stations available there. We are thrilled to partner with Volvo Cars to test how we can charge our customers' electric vehicles at Starbucks stores. Imagine a future where Starbucks helps our customers to connect—more sustainably."

While there will be a charge for most drivers, it is thought - according to The Verge - that Volvo EV users will have access to the chargers for free.

Pasquale Romano, president and CEO of ChargePoint, said: "ChargePoint is enabling accessible EV charging opportunities anywhere drivers need it. We're excited to support Volvo's road to electrification and help provide a premium driving experience for its customers to plan charging stops around their favorite Starbucks locations in select West Coast destinations."