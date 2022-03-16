Square Enix has donated £383,417 ($500,000) towards humanitarian aid for Ukrainians.

The Japanese video game giant has announced the generous donation to assist refugees fleeing the war-torn country amid Russia's invasion.

In a social media statement, the firm said: “Square Enix Group today announced the donation of $500,000 to The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in order to provide humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people who are seeking refuge in neighbouring regions.”

What's more, the entertainment conglomerate has announced an employee fundraiser and matching gift program.

They added: “In addition, our Square Enix group companies have launched an employee fundraiser and matching gift program to benefit the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNICEF and Doctors Without Borders.

“We sincerely hope that peace will be restored and that those affected by the crisis will regain peaceful life as quickly as possible.”

It comes after Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov begged "all game development companies and esports platforms" to cease business in Russia amid the crisis.

In an open letter, he wrote: "I am sure that you will not only hear, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe and, finally, the entire democratic world. I appeal to temporarily block all Russian and Belorussian accounts, temporarily stop the participation of Russian and Belorussian teams and gamers in all international esports events and cancel all international events holding on the territory of Russia and Belarus. We are sure that such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression."

The likes of Sony, EA and CD Projekt Red have all paused sales.