EA Play Live has been axed this year, due to scheduling conflicts.

Electronic Arts' gaming news event won't go ahead as planned becasue it's been impossible for the organisers to show everything they have in store on "one date".

A representative told IGN: “We love EA Play Live as it’s our way of connecting with our players and sharing what’s new with all of you. However, this year things aren’t lining up to show you everything on one date.”

However, they teased that there are “exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them. We look forward to spending time with you throughout the year!”

The 2021 event took place in July and saw big reveals regarding the likes of 'Battlefield 2042', 'Apex Legends' and the 'Dead Space' remake.

Multiplayer 'Battlefield 2042' was released in November.