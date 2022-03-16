J.K. Simmons says audiences will see a "different side" to James Gordon in 'Batgirl'.

The 67-year-old actor is to reprise his role as the Gotham City Police Commissioner in the upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie after playing the character in both cuts of 'Justice League' and was shocked to return to the part.

The flick centres on Gordon's daughter Barbara and her superhero alter ego Batgirl (Leslie Grace) and Simmons teased that fans will get a more personal look at his character.

Speaking to Discussing Film, J.K. said: "Well, that was quite a surprise. And I'm still not sure I understand all the various multiverse aspects of, you know, DC or Marvel.

"But yeah, I was completely surprised and very happy obviously. I had a lengthy phone call sort of having the story laid out for me before I even saw a script, and it was actually way back in the middle of the summer I think that they first came to me and approached me about doing it. I just finished my part, they have several more weeks of shooting to do."

Simmons added: "And really, it was fun because it was a completely different side of Commissioner Gordon. All that we saw in the little snippets of 'Zack Snyder's Justice League', in either the original or in Zack's brilliant, expanded cut, it was just Commissioner Gordon being business-like and needing Batman's help.

"In this film, I think I'm allowed to say since it does centre on Batgirl, we see much more of Commissioner Gordon at home."

J.K. also gave glowing praise to directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah for their passion in making the blockbuster.

The 'Being the Ricardos' star said: "The energy and the passion that they bring for making movies was a really fun energy to be around and then the fact that they also really know what they're doing is a nice part of the overall experience."