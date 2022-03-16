Elizabeth Hurley has shown her support for Shane Warne's daughter Brooke following the death of her father.

The 56-year-old actress and model - who was engaged to the late cricket legend before they split after three years together in 2013 - has sent a simple message of support to his eldest daughter Brooke, 24, on Instagram following his passing earlier this month.

Brooke shared a photo of herself and her family - including her siblings Jackson, 23, and Summer, 20, and mother Simone Callahan - as they gathered by his statue at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Elizabeth commented with a red love heart emoji on the emotional post as Shane's daughter thanked fans for their support.

She wrote: "We are so grateful for everyone's support, the messages and love we have received is so special and touching, everyone's support around our Dad's statue is beyond heart warming thank you. We are so proud of our Dad."

Elizabeth previously took to Instagram to hail her former fiance - who died aged 52 of a suspected heart attack in Thailand - alongside some throwback photos of their time together.

She wrote: "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart. (sic)"

The 'Bedazzled' star was in a relationship with Shane for three years until they split in 2013, and the sports icon - who passed away at the age of 52 - previously described their romance as the "happiest days" of his life.

He said: "I was more in love with Elizabeth than I'd realised I could be. I miss the love we had. My years with Elizabeth were the happiest of my life."

The Australian legend was found unresponsive in his villa on the Thai island of Koh Samui, and his death was subsequently announced by his management company.

A statement read: "It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack.

"Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."