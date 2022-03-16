Jenna Ortega says Tim Burton is "the most detailed-oriented director" she's worked with.

The 19-year-old actress - who has appeared in the likes of 'Insidious 2', 'Iron Man 3', 'You', 'Yes Day' and 2022's 'Scream' movie - is set to play Wednesday Addams in Burton's new Netflix series 'Wednesday', and she's learned a lot from the iconic filmmaker.

She told Extra: "Tim has been an incredible collaborator and, you know, not all directors are as open to input or improv as he is, and yeah, he’s been really supportive and also the most detailed-oriented director I’ve ever worked with...

“I have these bangs on my hair, on my head, and the first day of filming, he spent 10 minutes with the hairdresser’s comb plucking each and every strand until it looked the way he wanted it to look, and then he hair sprayed it like crazy.

“It’s been really interesting watching him work, but then also working on such an iconic character with him, I think that it’s made it a bit less nerve-racking than it is.”

Jenna admitted she won't be "ripping anybody off" with her portrayal of Wednesday, who has previously been played and voiced by the likes of Christina Ricci and Chloe Grace Moretz respectively.

Instead, she's trying to put her own spin on the beloved character, while she thinks bringing Wednesday to life in her own series presents an interesting opportunity to delve deeper into her story.

She explained: "The thing about this Wednesday is because it is an eight-hour-long series, we’ve never spent so much time with her before.

"She’s always been the one-liner and, you know, the one-off.

"So it’s really interesting getting to know her to create more dimension to her as an individual but also giving an emotional arc for a character that doesn’t really have any emotion.”