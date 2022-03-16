Selma Blair is finding the "strength to persevere" as she lives with multiple sclerosis.

The 49-year-old star was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and has shared a video collage on Instagram showing numerous moments of her life with the condition to mark MS Awareness Month.

The footage ranges from clips of her being treated in hospital to her striking ballet poses while brandishing a silver-handed cane. The clip was accompanied by Zendaya's song 'I'm Tired' from the TV series 'Euphoria'.

Selma's post was captioned: "March is #MSAwarness month. May we all find the strength to persevere (sic)."

The 'Hellboy' actress previously explained that she is able to live with the disease – which can cause muscle weakness and trouble with coordination.

Selma said: "At this moment, I'm great.

"I have more gains than losses. And I do have things that can sometimes be embarrassing but this part of it that I do want to show 'cause that's the part that's healing, and perfect, and acceptance – the glitches, maybe some of the speech."

Selma underwent stem cell treatment for MS after the condition left her unable to walk or talk and says that the procedure changed her life.

Speaking in the documentary 'Introducing, Selma Blair', she said: "It was a really hard time in my life. People don't say how excruciating, emotionally, it can be to kind of prove you're not well. But I want to tell the truth about MS. It is important to me that people see what living with a chronic illness is like."

Blair – who shares 10-year-old son Arthur with former partner Jason Bleick – stressed that her condition has not been cured.

She said: "The severe fatigue is still such a gargantuan boulder in my way.

"I'm working on it. Little by little, I can do all these things. I mean, I can't say I could go running, but I can jog down to the mailbox if I were to practice a few times."