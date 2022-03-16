Danielle Lloyd is proud to be on OnlyFans because the adult subscription site is "helping" her feed her children.

The 38-year-old glamour model ignores anyone who wants to criticise her decision to share racy content with subscribers on the platform because she needs to work to give her five kids the best life she can.

In an interview with New! magazine, she said: "People were saying I shouldn’t be doing it after giving birth, and I shouldn’t be doing it as I have kids. But if I want to post a picture of me holding my boobs and covering my nipples , who cares? There is nothing on there which hasn’t been seen before. I’ve lived my whole career doing lad mags and if people want to subscribe to see that then great.

“It’s helping me put food in my kid’s mouth and paying my mortgage. And if my husband doesn’t mind me being on it, they why do you?.”

Danielle has three-month-old Autumn and three-year-old son Ronnie with her husband Michael O'Neill and three sons Archie, 11, Harry, 10, and George, eight, with her ex-husband, retired Tottenham Hotspur footballer Jamie O'Hara.

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star gets her property developer spouse to take her racy snaps.

She said: "I get Michael to take the pictures for me! I’m in the top 3 per cent of earners on there so I feel like I’m doing pretty well.”

The former Miss England also opened up on how she felt to be falsely accused by web trolls for having liposuction after having Autumn.

Danielle said: “People have said things like, ‘What impression are you giving mums being so thin after giving birth? Do you even eat? You look like a rake!’ Other comments have said that I’ve obviously had liposuction after having Autumn, and that I must have had a surrogate as you don’t lose baby weight that quickly.

“Believe me, having liposuction after having a baby is the last thing on my mind. Was I really going to get fat sucked out of me three months after giving birth?”

The media personality, who shares a long standing friendship with glamour model Katie Price, supported her pal's decision to marry fiancé Carl Woods and stream their wedding on OnlyFans.

She said: “Well I wouldn’t put that past her as anything goes with Katie! I haven’t met Carl but as long as she’s happy and that’s what she wants to do then she should.”