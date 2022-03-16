Lisa Kudrow thinks a 'Romy and Michele' sequel would be "really fun".

The 58-year-old actress starred alongside Mira Sorvino in the comedy film 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' as a pair high school failure who fake their career in order to impress old classmates at a ten-year reunion and Lisa finds the prospect of a sequel exciting.

She said: "Tell Disney you want a sequel. [Producer] Robin Schiff will figure it out. She's got ideas brewing. Yeah, I would. [like to do it] I think it would be really fun!"

The comedy star - who was at the height of the fame with playing Phoebe Buffay in 'Friends' at the time the original film was released - also quipped that it would be interesting to find out what the quirky characters would be like in their 50s.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she added: "And then a little like, 'What are they like at our age?!"

Meanwhile , the former 'Friends' actress is now starring as Aunt Heidi - a former Broadway star and aunt of aspiring actor Nate Foster - in 'Better Nate Than Ever' and spoke about how much she "enjoyed" working on the project.

She said: "Very much. I enjoyed working on this incredible...It is an incredible, I've seen it. I'm excited to see it. When someone's just being their true self and everything goes right, you want to cry."

Lisa worked with teen actors Rueby Wood and Aria Brooks on the coming-of-age musical and gushed about how her young co--stars "blew [her] away" as she praised their professionalism.

She added:" Rueby and Aria. They blew me away. They were so great. They were so nice. And we got to like, hangout. Not out. But, in between, we all were in the same space, in the same room, and it was great. I loved talking to them a lot. They always knew their lines. And if they didn't, it was OK, and who cares, I never know my lines. So, that's OK."