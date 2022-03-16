Kerry Katona is asking her OnlyFans members to send her expensive gifts, despite making £1 million from the site.

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who was declared bankrupt twice in 2008 and again in 2013 - became a millionaire again by posting racy content to her subscribers who pay £19-a-month to access her photos and videos.

So far, Kerry has posted 954 pieces of content to OnlyFans which have garnered 234,000 likes.

The 41-year-old star is now using her popularity on the platform to create an Amazon wish list from which her fans can buy her goods, according to The Sun Online.

So far on her list she’s included; a floral Egyptian cotton king size duvet set, which sells for £846, a Bang and Olufsen speaker worth £1,159, £325 Bang and Olufsen headphones and £139 Bose Sleepbuds.

Kerry - who has five children, Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue, 19, seven-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge, 15-year-old Heidi and 13-year-old Max, from three different marriages - is proud to have been such a success on OnlyFans as the platform has helped her re-build her fortune and give her kids a great life.

And the former glamour babe insists that nothing she posts on OnlyFans is any worse to anything she did as a topless model, although she does get a lot of requests for feet photos.

Kerry - who is engaged to personal trainer Ryan Mahoney previously said: "I've made my first million since bankruptcy and I'm so, so proud ... I started out as a Page Three model and owe my career to that, so it’s no different for me or the children, who have grown up seeing me doing shoots.

"I just send sexy messages and pictures, but nothing more than topless.

"I’ve had loads of requests for foot selfies from people with foot fetishes.

"Some are men and women texting me their sex issues and I’m like a therapist for them – their fantasy.

"Others aren’t crude at all. They’ll see me on TV and say, ‘You’re smashing it, kid! What have you been up to today?’

"I’ve got a great rapport with my fellas. Others say, ‘I used to fancy you from Atomic Kitten days.'"