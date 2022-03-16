Katherine Schwarzenegger says her and Chris Pratt’s daughter Lyla is “nesting” in preparation for their new addition.

The 32-year-old author - and daughter of action star-turned-politician Arnold and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver - bought her 19-month-old “toddler treats” to mark her becoming a big sister as she is expecting her second child with ‘the Guardians of the Galaxy’ star husband, 42.

Katherine wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (15.03.22): “The latest toddler treats I find around the house… all her babies and stuffies are wearing diapers and bandaids. Mamas girl is nesting [heart smiley emoji].

One of the items - a doll - was an heirloom “bought” when Katherine was born.

She added that the "doll to the left was bought when I was born and is doing well 32 years later.”

Chris- who also shares nine-year-old Jack with his ex Anna Faris, xx - quipped in the comments: "If you find a turd in one of those diapers call Ghost Hunters immediately."

Last week, Katherine - who is a member of the Kennedy political dynasty through her mother and grandmother Eunice Kennedy - marked International Women’s Day by posting a gallery of a maternity hospital shelled by Russian forces in Ukraine.

She wrote: “In honor of International Women’s Day, I want to honor and pray for all the women in these images and beyond, who are working to keep their families safe and out of harm. They are brave strong and courageous. They are protecting their families, putting on a strong face, having babies in basements and subways and enduring the senseless acts of war. I am praying for them today and every day.”