Scarlett Johansson wouldn’t have dated her husband Colin Jost in high school.

The ‘Black Widow’ star admitted - after being shown a photo of her 39-year-old husband from his yearbook - there was “no way” she would have been romantically interested in the’ SNL’ star as a teenager.

The 37-year-old actress told host Drew Barrymore: "Umm, I don't think so, no. Personally, my brother had that same haircut, both of my brothers, and I just can't. There's no way. I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? What hairdresser was like, 'I'll try this'?"

Later in the interview, Scarlett spilled about how she had met Colin - with who she shares seven-month-old son Cosmo - but only got together when “the timing was right”.

She said: “I mean he’s a very cute guy, but the other times I was there I was in another relationship…. This time the timing was right.

“I think he looked differently to me because I was available, the timing just has to be right. I think that I definitely have been in relationships where the timing is not right… and sometimes it’s a good person but the timing [is] off and it’s important to be open to that, too.”

The 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' star - who was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac, the father of her seven-year-old daughter Rose - gushed about how much she loved working with Drew on the 2009 romcom ‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ after they “bonded” over a love of popping to the pharmacy.

She told Drew: “We shot that I think it was like a CVS or a Rite Aid or something that they closed, and they said ‘you guys feel free to go shopping while you’re in this Rite Aid,’ and I think you and I bonded because I was like ‘Oh my God. I love a Rite Aid,’ and you were like, ‘This is my dream to spend all day in a pharmacy,’ and so we just went up and down the aisles doing our shopping.”