Kim Kardashian says she “has the cutest pictures” with Pete Davidson.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star admitted to having the “cutest pictures of” her and the 28-year-old comic but didn’t want to come across as “desperate” during an appearance on ‘the Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Wednesday (16.03.2022).

The 41-year-old mogul told the 64-year-old host: “I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re so cute,’ but then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse.’”

Last week, Kim - after months of speculation - posted her first Instagram that showcased her relationship with the ‘SNL’ star, who she has been linked to since she hosted the weekly NBC sketch comedy show but confessed to not knowing “what the rules” are when it comes to posting about new relationships on social media.

Kim - who got together with her ex Kanye West in 2011 after years of friendship - quipped that she hasn’t dated since “before Instagram existed”.

The SKIMS founder - who shares North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm with the 44-year-old rapper - gushed about how she had “found my happiness” with Pete.

She told Ellen:“It feels good. I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it. I went for it, and, you know what? I’m in my 40s, like, f*** it — sorry — just go for it, find your happiness.

Kim added: “I went for it, and I took my time, and I found it, and it feels so good, and I want to hold onto that forever.”

Recently, a source spilled that the pair are “always laughing” and are “constantly in hysterics”.

They said: "Kim and Pete are always laughing together and are constantly in hysterics. "Pete brings out a side of Kim that she loves. She adores Pete's sense of humour and their chemistry is on another level. Kim likes that he is so authentically himself. He's also really sweet and always puts Kim first. They get along wonderfully and share a really special bond.”