Shawn Mendes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Halle Bailey and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have been unveiled as presenters at the 94th Academy Awards.

They will also be joined by Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson. Samuel L Jackson and Tyler Perry at the ceremony on 27 March, according to one of the award show’s producers Will Packer.

In an earlier press release, Will said: "Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe. That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking."

They will join an already star-studded list of presenters that includes Lady Gaga - who surprised many in Hollywood by not getting nominated for her turn in ‘House of Gucci - Ruth E Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lupita Nyong’o, Zoe Kravitz, Mila Kunis, John Travolta and many more.

The Netflix Original ‘The Power of the Dog’ leads with 12 nominations - including Best Director for Jane Campion and Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee have all been acknowledged for their acting - this year. The ‘Dune’ remake has 10 nods, ‘Belfast’ and ‘West Side Story’ follow with seven and then ‘King Richard’ with six nominations at the ceremony hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

Last month, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences addressed the "concern" after eight award categories were going to be cut from the televised broadcast, including categories such as Best Editing, Sound and Hair and Makeup.

Academy President David Rubin said:“We realize these kinds of changes can prompt concern about equity, and we ask you to understand our goal has been to find a balance in which nominees, winners, members, and viewing audience all have a rewarding show experience.”