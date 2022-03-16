Michelle Branch was 'in shock' after she was 'scolded for breastfeeding in a park

Michelle Branch was “in shock” after she was scolded for breastfeeding in a park.

The ‘All You Wanted’ hitmaker urged people - particularly “fellow" mothers - to stop judging mothers for how “we feed our babies” in a passionate Twitter thread shared on Wednesday (16.03.22).

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter wrote: "I just got shamed by another mother (who was holding her own young infant!) for nursing my 6 week old baby on a bench at a playground while my toddler was playing [head exploding emoji]. She said I wasn’t ‘being modest’! I am in shock that this kind of judgement was coming from a fellow mom!”

In another Tweet, Michelle - who last month welcomed her daughter Willie Jacquet with her husband Patrick Carney, who she also has three-year-old son Rhys with - claimed she "had a nursing tank top on and was seated away from others" while breastfeeding her little one.

She continued: "It's not like I walked into the crowd and whipped my tits out. Being a mom is hard enough. Can we not judge one another for how we feed our babies [steam face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”

In the birth announcement on Instagram, the Grammy winner explained the “sweet” newborn’s name.

Michelle wrote: "Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl [red heart emoji]. She's named after Patrick's grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother's maiden name/my middle name. We're so in love [heart face emoji].

On his own feed, Patrick added: "The stork came February 2 at 7:12 am and dropped off a baby girl for @michellebranch and I," before quipping "Willie Jacquet Carney 7 pounds 5 ounces and 18 FEET HEIGHT.”

