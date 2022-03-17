Jussie Smollett is being let out of prison on bond.

The former ‘Empire’ star will be freed while he appeals his guilt after being convicted of lying about being a victim of a racist and homophobic attack last week in Chicago.

This comes after the 39-year-old actor was sentenced to 150 days in prison and $140,000 in fines and restitution by Judge James Linn of Cook County, who labelled him "a charlatan" as he handed down his punishment.

He said: "You're not a victim of a racial hate crime, you're not a victim of a homophobic hate crime. You're just a charlatan pretending to be a victim of a hate crime, and that's shameful,"However, the First District Court of Appeals has decided that Jussie should be freed after six days of jail time. The actor’s lawyers believed that he could have served only 75 days following good behaviour.

In addition, his attorneys outlined their concern for his mental health, wellbeing and falling victim to attacks from other inmates.

Jussie was found guilty of five counts of felony disorderly conduct for lying to police following an eight-day trail in regards to the 2019 incident.

Throughout, Jussie has maintained his innocence and told the court he was not suicidal after he was given his sentenced.

In court, he said: “I am not suicidal. If anything happens to me when I go in there, you must all know that.”

After being moved out of a psychiatric ward at Cook County Jail, he will be released on a $150,000 personal recognisance bond.