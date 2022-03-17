Netflix will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s sitcom ‘Servant of the People’ for US viewers.

The streaming giant has brought back all three seasons of the “important” show - after striking a deal with Eccho Rights, the company that licences the series and the accompanying film - to its US audience after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the former comic’s country last month.

Nicola Soderland, a managing partner of the firm, told the Hollywood Reporter: “The series is a comedy but also an important document of where Zelensky comes from. His fictional president is a normal man, who grows into his role as a heroic and adored leader. While the real-world scenario facing Zelensky and the Ukrainian people is far more grim and appalling than the comedy of the series, there are obvious parallels with the real-world situation, and Servant of the People is a fascinating, important and historic piece of television.”

Netflix also confirmed the news that the show - which sees the 44-year-old head of state play a high school History teacher “unexpectedly” successfully runs for President - “is once again available” to viewers in the states.

In a tweet, they wrote: “Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral.”

In an address to Congress on Wednesday (16.03.22), Zelensky referenced similar attacks that the US had faced in their past - the bombing of Pearl Harbour and the attack on the Twin Towers on 11 September 2001 - as he urged for more military support, such as no-fly-zone after Russian attacks have killed an unconfirmed number of people, created millions of refugees and destroyed towns and cities.

He said: “In your great history, you have pages that would allow you to understand the Ukrainian history. Understand us now.”