Pete Davidson got “My Girl Is a Lawyer'' tattooed on his body in honour of Kim Kardashian.

The 28-year-old comedian got inked multiple times to mark his relationship with ‘The Kardashians’ star - that is believed to have begun last October after the 41-year-old hosted the weekly NBC comedy sketch show, ‘SNL’ that Pete stars on - but her “favourite” is that one that honours her aspiration to become a attorney.

Speaking about their love affair on ‘the Ellen DeGeneres Show’, Kim told host Ellen: “That one’s really cute.”

The reality television personality - who was recently declared “legally single” from her ex Kanye West, with who she shares North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - gushed about the other “cute” tattoos but felt it was how for Pete expressed himself

Kim said: “He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones. But that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life."

The SKIMS founder also shared about how one was really a “branding” of her name because she didn’t want him to be able to “get rid of it”.

After the 64-year-old comedian asked her if an “iron thing went onto his body”, Kim said: "Yes...I just think he was like, 'I want something that's there that I can't, you know, get rid of my tattoos. He's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. So he's like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or cover it up and I just wanted it there as like a scar on me.'"

In July 2021, ‘The King of Staten Island’ star shared he wanted to get rid of his roughly 100 tattoos to boost his acting career.

Pete said: “I get my next treatment [in] like a month or so. They said by the time I’m 30, they should all be gone. So they got like two more years left of this.”