Katie Price has been charged with harassment over a text she allegedly sent to her ex-husband's fiancee.

The former glamour model is banned from contacting Kieran Hayler's partner Michelle Penticost under the terms of a five-year restraining order but in January, she allegedly sent an abusive text message to the flight attendant branding her a "w***e, piece of s***" and a “gutter s***”, and was subsequently arrested.

And the couple have recently called police again after Katie - who has her youngest children, Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with Kieran - allegedly sent an anonymous letter attacking Michelle to a relative, which was posted on the day she left the UK to go to Thailand with fiance Carl Woods.

A source told MailOnline: "Katie is playing a dangerous game and her actions have led her into deep trouble.

"Kieran and Michelle were deeply concerned after discovering she sent a letter, believing Katie is ignoring the rules of the restraining order as this is the second time it’s happened in three months.

"It was sent anonymously from Heathrow on the day she left for Thailand."

If she is found guilty of harassment and breaching the restraining order, Katie could face up to five years in jail, as well as an additional 16 weeks as the offence allegedly took place shortly after she was given a suspended sentence over her driving under the influence crash last year.

The 43-year-old star - who also has Harvey, 19, with Dwight Yorke, and Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with first husband Peter Andre - will go before magistrates next month.

Sussex Police said: “On Friday, January 21, officers arrested a woman on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

“Katie Price, 43, has since been charged with harassment — breach of a restraining order. She will appear at Crawley magistrates’ court on Tuesday, April 12.”

Katie was subjected to a five-year restraining order that prohibited her from contacting Michelle - who has Valentino, 10, from a previous relationship and Apollo, seven months, with Kieran - "directly or indirectly" after being convicted of using threatening and abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress after launching a verbal attack on her at the gates of their kids' school in 2019.