Britney Spears "chose" to delete her Instagram.

The 40-year-old popstar - who had almost 40 million followers on the social media platform - suddenly deactivated her account yesterday (16.03.2022) without warning but a source has now claimed that it was her own doing.

The insider told UsWeekly: "Britney chose to disable her own Instagram."

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker- who was freed from a conservatorship governed by her family and regained control of her fortune and assets back in November 2021 - seemed to be enjoying her new found freedom by posting a slew of racy pictures on the photo-sharing site, but her last post was about how she wants to be "feared, not loved."

She wrote: "People do love you!" Huh? Huh? I don't want to be loved. I want to be feared! Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of so take [your] pity and go f*** yourselves!" (sic)

The 'Lucky' singer - who has been engaged to fitness trainer Sam Asghari since September 2021 - also used her very last post on the app to discuss her gruelling four-year 'Piece of Me' residency in Last Vegas as she returned to the city for the first time as a tourist.

She wrote: "The only thing I've known when I used to go to Vegas was a hour long meet and greets with 40 people every night getting the worst pics of me and then a two hour show! Let's just say this time visiting it gave me a whole new perspective on what it means to live! Being able to go to the spa was a highlight as well and you know what? Don't ever pity me like my masseuse does."