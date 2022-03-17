Melissa Joan Hart has "never watched" an episode of 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.'

The 45-year-old actress starred in the title role of the supernatural sitcom alongside Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea as her eccentric aunts for seven years but admitted that fans are usually "shocked" to learn she has never seen an episode.

She said: "People are shocked when we say we never saw it. So, I've never watched it."

Her thoughts were echoed by comedienne Caroline Rhea, who took on the role of Sabrina's happy-go-lucky Aunt Hilda in the series as she claimed nobody involved in the show ever watched the finished product.

In a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said: "We never watched it. We were too busy making it. We literally worked for however many years, nobody ever saw it."

However, the former 'Melissa and Joey' actress did go on to reminisce about the "amazing" guest stars that signed up to the show during its original run, which included the likes of Britney Spears and Blondie.

She said: "Barbara Eaton, Blondie. And we got current pop stars too, obviously like, NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears. Everybody wanted to be on the show because either their kids watched it, or they watched it."

The sitcom originally ran between 1996 until 2002 and followed the adventures of Archie Comics' heroine Sabrina Spellman as she navigated a double life as a high school student and a witch-in-training and Melissa went on to reveal her visions for a potential reboot, joking that Tyler Perry could voice talking cat Salem this time round. .

She said: "Everybody talks all the time about what a reboot would look like and is that if [Harvey and Sabrina] are married, do we have kids that then find out that they have powers, and then the great aunts come along. I think Tyler Perry plays like Salem and we'd have some fun."