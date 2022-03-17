Amanda Bynes is no longer suffering from "thought disorders" and has tested negative for illicit substances.

The 35-year-old actress has made a bid to end the conservatorship she has been under for nearly nine years, and legal documents have detailed her remarkable recovery.

In a filing obtained by The Blast, the 'She's the Man' actress included a "capacity declaration" which was signed by her psychiatrist, who has noted her transformation since she was hospitalised under a 5150 psychiatric hold in 2014.

The documents read: "Ms. Bynes has no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing, or ability to modulate mood and affect, and suffers no thought disorders.

"Ms. Bynes’ psychiatrist further opines that Ms. Bynes has the capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment.”

Also included in the documents are her report cards for the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), which prove she is an outstanding student, while there are other details of her day to day life.

The filing reads: "Ms. Bynes is a student at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, California. Ms. Bynes’ FIDM transcript indicates she consistently earns above-average grades."

Meanwhile, it's said the former Nickelodeon star "has been living in a structured community for women since 2020" having initially lived in a "transitional house" where she learned "daily life skills", as well as focused on her "therapeutic needs" and "worked towards developing a sustainable routine".

Last year, she moved into apartment-style living and has since been held accountable for "ongoing random toxicology screenings, weekly apartment checks, and a weekly case management session with her case manager".

She has also underdone consistent tests for illicit substances with the results coming back negative.

The filing concludes: "Ms. Bynes contends her condition has improved, and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

It's also noted Amanda's mother Lynn "does not object to the termination of this conservatorship", and a hearing has already been set for March 23.