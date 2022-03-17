Vimeo has raised creator subscription prices to thousands of dollars a year.

The video sharing platform - which was launched back in 2004 and predates YouTube - made the decision to raise its prices for its creators who use the most bandwidth because the platform has been losing money.

An email thought to have been sent out to creators from company representatives obtained by The Verge reads: "On some high consumption accounts (including your account), Vimeo has been losing money supporting its usage. This has become problematic for our leadership team and they made the decision to implement a fair use policy in which we reserve the right to charge the top 1% of bandwidth-consuming accounts based on the amount of bandwidth they are utilising."

Screenshots posted by Channel 5 their price for a new custom plan starting at $7,000 a year, and that an upgrade was imperative if they wanted to stay active on the service.

Digital creator Lois van Baarle - joined Vimeo 13 years ago as a student studying animation and continues to post her work on the platform as it offers copyright protection in a way other sites do not - explained that she had been paying $200 per year before receiving an email which she alleged told her she had a week to either decrease her bandwidth or leave the platform altogethe.

She told The Vege: "I was already paying $200 a year, which I think is pretty expensive. But I thought, well, it’s a quality platform. I’ve never had it where a platform reached out to me and was like, ‘Pay up, or get off our platform,’ basically."