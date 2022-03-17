Karen Fukuhara was randomly attacked by a man who "came out of nowhere".

The 'Boys' actress was hit in the back of the head while walking to a cafe and she's called for people to help stop "women, Asian, [and] the elderly" being targeted for no reason.

She wrote on Instagram: “Today I was struck in the head by a man (I’m physically fine) this s*** needs to stop.

"Us women, Asian, the elderly need your help. I rarely share about my private life, but something happened today that I thought was important.

“I was walking to a cafe for some coffee and a man struck me in the back of my head. It came out of nowhere. We made no eye contact before, I wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary.

“It came to my surprise and my hat flew off. By the time I looked back, he was a few feet away from me (he must have kept walking after hitting me).

“I thought about confronting him first but he started coming towards me and I didn’t think it was worth the risk. After a few seconds of staring at each other, and him yelling at me, he eventually walked away.”

The 30-year-old actress admitted she's been verbally abused due to her race in the past and believes it is important to "raise awareness" and called for accountability for the attackers.

She wrote: “This is the first time I’ve been harmed physically, although racial slurs and hurtful actions have been directed to me in the past.

“I write this, because I’ve had conversations with multi-racial friends of mine that had no idea these hate crimes happen to everyday, regular people – people that they share meals with. I felt it was important to raise awareness.

“Ultimately I know I got lucky. He could have come back to hit me again. He could have carried a weapon. The shock of this experience has me thinking about taking self defense classes. But why is this something we as ‘victims’ have to think about? What satisfaction are these perpetrators getting from hitting women, Asians, the ELDERLY? They need to be held accountable. What can we do as a community to prevent these horrible crimes?”