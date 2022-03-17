Jared Leto "time-travelled" with Anne Hathaway.

The 50-year-old actor is known for immersing himself into character when he's working on a project and although his 'WeCrashed' co-star "really respects" his method acting process, she couldn't resist poking fun at him after seeing the first glimpse of him in a trailer for 'House of Gucci'.

She said: “I really respect Jared’s process, and I had a wonderful time working with whoever that was, and we really created the most beautiful connection between us.

“The day the House of Gucci trailer came out, I mean, I had to do something. I couldn’t just let it be.

"We'd been working together for three or four months - we shot for six so that was the midway point - the 'House of Gucci' trailer came out we'd shot a really intense scene all day.

At the very end - he called me Rivka and I called him Motek, that was how we got around the name thing - he was like, 'OK Rivka, have a good night' and I was like, 'Motek, Just one more thing,’ and I go [in an Italian accent], ‘Father, Son, House of Gucci,’ because you have to!"

Anne had no idea how Jared - who portrays Adam Neumann opposite her as his wife Rebekah - would react and joked he was like Lord Voldemort in the final 'Harry Potter' movies, with pieces of himself left in different places.

She told 'Late Show' host Stephen Colbert: “I didn’t know what would happen because he’s so intense in his commitment to his process, but I swear to God he split into three.

"It was like a Horcrux: Over here was Jared, over here was Paolo Gucci, and here was Adam Neumann.

"I don't think he did this, but in my memory he was like, 'Waaaaaaaaaah'. He came back in and I was like, ‘Oh dear,’ and he was like, ‘Woah, I think I just time-travelled!’”

Jared stayed in character throughout filming and Anne admitted she only met him as his real self "the last weekend".

She added: "We zoomed before we started but I kind of think he was Paolo Gucci. He was not doing an accent but when I saw house of Gucci, I saw the look in the eyes, and that was that."