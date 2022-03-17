Mingus Reedus has been ordered to undergo counselling after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

The 22-year-old model - who is the son of Helena Christensen and Norman Reedus - was accused of punching a woman during the San Gennaro Festival last September and on Wednesday (16.03.22), he agreed a plea deal in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Mingus was given a conditional discharge, requiring him to stay out of trouble for a year, and ordered to undergo at least five counselling sessions, but his lawyer admitted he thought he should have had to take "less responsibility" in the case.

Assistant District Attorney Elaine Ortyl said the victim wished her assailant would “take more accountability” than the plea offered.

However, his lawyer, Isabelle Kirshner, hit back: “I’d like my client to take less responsibility, but that’s the nature of negotiations."

It was previously claimed Mingus had got into an altercation with the unnamed woman - who was treated in hospital for a laceration beneath her left eye - during the San Gennaro street festival in Manhattan's Little Italy.

And the model explained the 24-year-old female and her friends had attacked him at the event.

Mingus claimed the woman seemed drunk and he "threw his arm out" to protect himself, accidentally striking her in the face.

He said: "It was instinct. I was reacting to them swarming me and was afraid for the safety of my group.

"We didn't think anything of it, but these five girls followed us for two blocks, throwing food at us and yelling. We told them to leave us alone, but they kept following, threatening to hurt my girlfriend and her friend.

"It was very apparent that these girls were under the influence and looking for a fight."

The model - whose parents were together from 1998 to 2003 - accused the group of having "swarmed" him on a corner, with one pulling my hair from the back, another throwing water in my face."

After throwing out his arm, police quickly got involved and Mingus claimed they "refused to listen to the context" when they saw one of the girls was hurt.