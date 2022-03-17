Olivia Munn is suffering from "horrible" postpartum anxiety and "wonky" hips.

The 41-year-old actress and her partner John Mulaney welcomed their son Malcolm into the world in November and although having a baby has taken a toll on the 'Newsroom' star's physical and mental health, she's taking steps to feel like herself again.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: "My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being. My post partum anxiety is still here (and horrible).

i got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today. Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more life myself.

"Hope I can keep it up [crossed fingers emoji](sic)"

The 'Predator' actress previously candidly admitted to struggling with breastfeeding.

She revealed on Instagram in January: "Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply. 8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard.(sic)"

Olivia also posted a poll asking her follows if anyone else was sharing her struggles, while over half of the people responding agreed with her.

She had asked: "Any other moms taking allll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?"

Olivia and John have been quite private about their personal lives since getting together, and the actress' pregnancy wasn’t announced by the pair until the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star made a surprise announcement during an interview on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’.

When speaking about the past year, he said: "I packed a lot into this ... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler]...

"Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. She held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby, together.

"I'm gonna be a dad! I'm really - we're both really, really happy. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"