A$AP Rocky has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz for a new collection.

The '90s-inspired fashion and merchandise collection sees the rapper join forces with the car manufacturer for a range combining his style with the company's iconic logo.

In a statement, Bettina Fetzer - vice president communications and marketing at Mercedes-Benz AG - said: "Mercedes-Benz has been exploring culture-led industries for decades, driven by our forward-thinking spirit and spearheaded by authentic co-operations with partners, allowing us to speak credibly to progressive target groups.

“Our collaboration with A$AP Rocky perfectly captures the movement of the ’90s, tapping into the fashion and music culture of this decade, a defining era that has shaped creatives such as A$AP today.

"Through the capsule collection, we offer our customers a unique, new gateway into the Mercedes-Benz world.”

The two sides have worked together in the past, having collaborated in 2017 on Mercedes-Benz's 'Grow-up' campaign, which was aimed at younger customers.

The new collection - which will launch on Thursday (17.03.22) - will featured apparel including sweaters, trousers, hoodies, jackets, caps and bags with prices ranging from $60 to $175.

The collaboration marks another stride by Rocky - whose partner Rihanna is pregnant with their first child - into the world of fashion.

He signed up as PacSun's first guest artistic director in 2021, while he also invested in global retail bank and shopping service Klarna.

