Kendall Jenner has helped launch Alo Yoga's new Embody Collection.

The 26-year-old model and brand ambassador wore a sports bra and biker shorts from the athletic brand's latest collection, which has been linked to Women's History Month.

Sharing snaps on Instagram, Kendall simply wrote: "The Embody Collection @alo #aloyogapartner (sic)"

The range features five separates in neutral-inspired tones, which means the brand is putting out an inclusive and diverse range to suit different customers.

Meanwhile, each season will see the Alo Yoga introducing more colours and styles.

Danny Harris - the brand's co-founder and chief executive officer - said: "Spreading mindful movement and cultivating community are passions of ours at Alo.

“Through forward-thinking designs and yogi-tested fabric, we work hard to create looks that inspire women on and off the mat.

"The Embody collection truly allows women to show the world what they stand for and all that they embody.”

The company also worked with the likes of model and author Mia Kang for the campaign, as well as Olympic gymnast Nastasya Generalova and model Logan Alcosiba and several other stars.

Alcosiba added: "To be included in this campaign is such an honor, as it encourages all of us to be confident in our bodies and in who we are.

“This campaign, along with all the people part of it, has helped strengthen my own confidence, and I am forever grateful.”