Jesy Nelson is heartbroken after the death of her grandmother.

The former Little Mix star revealed on Thursday (17.03.22) that her beloved 'Nanny Ginge' has died as she shared some sweet throwback pictures and videos on social media.

Paying tribute to her grandma on Instagram, she wrote: "My beautiful Nanny Ginge, my heart feels so broken I don't even have the words right now.

"The most beautiful, kind hearted nanny in the world I feel so proud and so lucky to have shared so many beautiful memories with you.

"I'm gonna miss everything about you, you being cheeky and flirting with all the men and telling them to give you a kiss.

"Reggie and Oscar are gonna miss sleeping with you so much. I love you will all my heart nanny go rest with the angels now (sic)"

Alongside the emotional post Jesy, 30, shared a video of her grandmother dancing with the singer and other people, including her former Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

As well as another candid clip of her nan dancing, she shared images of them both with family members.

In another photo, Jesy can be seen holding her hand.

Her post was flooded with messages of support from her fans, who told the star to "stay strong".

Former 'Geordie Shore' star Vicky Pattison replied with a red love heart emoji, while a follower wrote: "Sending you so much love love to you and your family (sic)"

Another said: "RIP Nanny everything is going to be okay Jesy. We're here for you mama (sic)"

And a different fan commented: "i’m so sorry for your loss... may she rest in peace... my thoughts are with you and your family. she will be watching over you babygirl. (sic)"

Another follower remembered seeing Nanny Ginge on tour, as they added: "fly high, she was an amazing lady always loved seeing her at tour, she will be so proud of you and everything you do (sic)"