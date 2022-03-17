'Fortnite' has teamed up with 'Doctor Who' to launch a special island based on the iconic show.

The iconic blue police box which the titular Time Lord of the BBC sci-fi series uses to travel throughout time and space has been made available for free to players of the online Battle Royale game which will send them on a "fast-paced and unpredictable journey."

Global Director, Gaming Interactive at BBC Studios Mat Way, said in a statement: “Developing an island in Fortnite is new territory for Doctor Who and we’re excited to welcome the game’s established players into the Whoniverse. This is a great opportunity to introduce a gaming audience to Doctor Who and also for the existing community to experience a brand-new adventure. Players can expect a fast-paced, unpredictable journey with familiar friends and foes making appearances along the way.”

In the game, players must help repair the TARDIS when the mysterious Reality Virus causes it to appear on the island, by finding the parts to fix the Dynamorphic generators as they earn Dynamorphic Generator Crystals and collect special prizes along the way.

From the TARDIS Landing Site, players must head to one of the remaining four locations before travelling toto Kerblam! on the moon of Kandoka to fight with the Kerblam Man looking on.

On the Escape Map, players must escape the QuadZone Rescue Space Craft while stopping the destructive Pting, an alien that is causing chaos by eating the ship’s systems. As the self-destruct sequence has been initiated players must find all 10 mechanical parts to repair the Life Pod and escape.

The whole game culminates in an extreme battle between the the Time Lords and their infamous enemies The Daleks - with the player only able to choose one side on which to fight.

From 17th March, players can visit the Doctor Who island for free by downloading Fortnite on their preferred device or console, selecting Island Code from the game mode options and entering the entering 3610-1396-4646.