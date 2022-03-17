Lily Allen has contracted Norovirus.

The ‘Smile’ singer took to social media where she shared a series of snaps on Instagram for her fans, revealing she had a temperature reading of 100.3F, and that she had been suffering from the virus over a course of five days.

Lily, who’s now on the mend, has been using ice pops and Saltine crackers to soothe her upset stomach, a symptom that’s been exacerbated due to the virus.

The 36-year-old pop star - who’s married to ‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour – recently detailed her plans to build a marital home with her man before she was struck down with the illness.

The pair - who met on dating app Raya before tying the knot on September 9 2020, in a Las Vegas wedding officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator - have been making arrangements for a house in New York.

Lily told the ‘River Café Table 4’ podcast: "My husband and I are building a house together in New York at the moment and I'm always talking about this table that doesn't exist yet. It's very central to the whole running of the house.

"I want it to be where the kids come home from school and dump their bags on that table, where they want to be doing their homework while I'm cooking their food. I want it to feel like the engine room of our lives: where we communicate and share ideas together, emotions, talk about what's happening with our day, unpack how we're experiencing the world."

She added: "I put a lot of focus onto it because I don't feel like that table featured enough in my childhood, but it's definitely something that's important to me.”

The mum-of-two - who shares daughters Marnie Rose, nine and Ethel Mary, eight, with ex-husband Sam Cooper – previously said she wants to raise a family with David, 45.

She said: “I think so. Especially now Marnie's getting so big. It's like, no, my babies! I do like having babies around. I miss little terrors running around the house.”