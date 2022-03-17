Logan Paul will "probably" join WWE full-time after his in-ring debut at 'WrestleMania 38'.

The controversial YouTube star will take part in his first official match for the company in Dallas, Texas next month when he teams up with The Miz against father/son duo Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and he thinks there is scope to develop their working relationship.

He told talkSPORT: "To be honest, bro… Probably. Yeah, probably. It just has to make sense with my schedule.

"I’m doing so much stuff and I have to really be careful where I allocate my energy. This happened with boxing. At first I did it, I tried it out and I loved it, so I kept doing it.

"Today was the first day – because we had training today – I was like ‘oooh yeah, this is f****** fun.’ "

Logan admitted there is every chance he'll "fall in love" with wrestling once he's in front of the WWE fans, and he admits the crowd's reaction will determine his future.

He added: "So again, I fall in love with this sport and I soak in the energy at WrestleMania and feel like there’s a future for me here, man, I’m gonna have to run with it.

"But it’s not my decision, it’s up to the fans. Either love me or hate me – that’s great. But if they’re indifferent to me, we got a f****** problem and I’ll probably get out of this sport."

Meanwhile, Logan's tag team partner The Miz recently suggested he has the potential to do great things between the ropes.

He said: "He's willing to put in the work and effort. It's been a blast, he's an absolute natural!

"I think after WrestleMania, a lot of people are gonna be like, 'Hey, he could go full time if he wants!' "

When it comes to the idea of Logan making further appearances in WWE, the 41-year-old star admitted it's a definite possibility.

He said: "Honestly, it's up to him, and obviously it's up to WWE. If he does well at WrestleMania, this could lead to something more."