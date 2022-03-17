Jared Leto uses rock climbing to "disconnect" from the world.

The 'Morbius' actor has revealed he spends much of his free time climbing with Alex Honnold - whose exploits were shown in the award-winning documentary 'Free Solo' - and enjoys cutting himself off from society.

Speaking to Variety, Jared said: "You have to be present. That's the timing I like about it. Also, you don't get cellphone service. It disconnects you from the world."

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman admits that he has been left questioning his obsession with climbing.

He added: "I'm always thinking about climbing now. Maybe there's something else I could talk about it? But it's a big part of my life."

However, Jared refuses to describe his passion for rock climbing simply as a "hobby".

He explained: "I was never a fan of hobbies. I always hated the word, even... 'hobby'. I think if you're going to do something, you do it.

"But as I've grown up, I come to appreciate that term a little bit more."

Jared is known for his intense devotion to his film characters and admits that it can be hard to move on once he has finished a project.

The 'Suicide Squad' star said: "For me, they're like living, breathing people. I know they're not, of course, but I get attached. It's a shame to never do it again."

Jared recently starred as Paolo Gucci in the movie 'House of Gucci' and expressed disappointment that Lady Gaga was snubbed by the Academy Awards for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani – while adding that Gaga should be invited to the ceremony every year.

He said: "It was a shock and a surprise. By the way, she should get an invite to every Oscars, just to have her there. She's an amazing artist (who does) such brave work. She should be celebrated for everything in my book."